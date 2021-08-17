Eminem Cast as White Boy Rick in 50 Cent's New Show 'BMF'

Eminem is getting back in front of the camera. The "Rap God" artist is set to guest star in 50 Cent's new Starz series, BMF.

The best-selling artist and 8 Mile star is set to portray real-life FBI informant Rick Wershe, aka White Boy Rick, who turned informant as a teen and was later busted for selling drugs and spent decades behind bars.

50 Cent announced the news in a statement on Tuesday, and explained how the show -- set in 1980s Detroit -- felt it was important to get the iconic Detroit native involved in the series.

"I’m honored and appreciative of my good friend Em for supporting my new show BMF,” 50 Cent said in a statement to The Wrap. "We couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend that is Eminem.”

He shared similar sentiments when he tweeted a link to a story about the casting news, writing, "Oh yeah i’m bringing the big dogs out, I couldn’t do a show based in Detroit without incorporating the legend @eminem. Got him to play white Boy Rick in BMF, this s**t is out of here."

BMF tells the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, who were responsible for forming the Black Mafia Family, one of the Motor City's most influential and powerful criminal empires of the '80s.

Wershe's criminal involvement and subsequent downfall -- which saw him finally released from prison last year at the age of 50 -- has been the subject of both a hit documentary, White Boy, and the 2018 biopic White Boy Rick.

BMF premieres Sept. 26 on Starz.