Emily Ratajkowski Reminds Fans She Appeared on Hit Nickelodeon Series

Emily Ratajkowski is sparking fans' memory. The 31-year-old model took to TikTok on Tuesday to remind fans that she appeared on two episodes of iCarly when she was a teen.

As an iCarly scene featuring Sam (Jenette McCurdy) and Gibby (Noah Munck) plays, text on the screen reads, "Did y'all know I was Tasha on iCarly? I was 16 or 17 and took two weeks off school to shoot two episodes. I met Jennette McCurdy and her mom."

With that, a teenage Ratajkowski appears and annoyedly asks Gibby, "How long are you going to keep me waiting?" In the texts on screen, Ratajkowski jokes, "Gibby, my first love lol."

After Gibby assures Tasha that Sam is "just a friend," Tasha storms off, only saying, "OK."

"Proud to be Tasha forever," Ratajkowski concluded.

Ratajkowski's throwback TikTok comes amid her rumored romance with Eric André. The pair were first linked when PDA pics of them surfaced in January. Then, they were spotted out and about together in New York City.

On Valentine's Day, André shared a nearly naked selfie featuring the model. However, fans questioned if the duo was still together shortly thereafter when Ratajkowski questioned on social media what to do when a "situationship" ends.