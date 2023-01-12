Emily Ratajkowski Addresses Dating Rumors, Discusses Her Sex Life

Emily Ratajkowski is getting candid about her dating and sex life. The 31-year-old My Body author sat down for an interview on the latest episode of the Forbidden Fruits With Julia Fox and Niki Takesh podcast, opening up about her post-divorce love life.

"I went to a party where it was just, like, every famous person in the world and I was, like, not wearing my ring, and it, like, spread by the end of the night and I had so much fun," Ratajkowski shared. "I was just like, 'I am single, like, holy s**t this is different."

The model and actress admitted that receiving newfound romantic attention has been a welcome change since splitting from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

"In my early twenties, I was always so scared and overwhelmed by that kind of attention," she said. "And now at 31, I was literally like, 'Whooo, this is great!'"

One of the pitfalls of all this newfound attention, however, is the public speculation that now surrounds her dating life.

"I went to a basketball game with my girlfriend who is friends with a guy who had an extra seat, and when I came back from halftime, we switched, I sat next to him, and there were, like, a million pictures, like, 'EmRata seen on a date with so and so," she said. "And I was like, 'Can I get a f**king break?"

Ratajkowski has been seen at numerous basketball games in recent months, including alongside Pete Davidson, Eric Andre, and a "mystery man" -- who turned out to reportedly be a billionaire's grandson. She has also recently been romantically linked to Brad Pitt and DJ Orazio Rispo.

Most recently, Ratajkowski was spotted kissingHarry Styles in Tokyo.

"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," a source told ET last month. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."

While she did not drop names during her new interview, and it's unclear when it was actually taped, Ratajkowski did speak openly about building connections through sex.

"Sex is real for me," she said. "Sex is very relaxing to me, it's like an outlet, it's an expression, and I like to have it in my life."

She added, "You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it's crazy. I've learned that from dating."

Ratajkowski -- whose son, Sylvester, recently turned 2 -- noted that she doesn't intend to hide her sexuality from her son as he grows up.

"I don't want it to be like this weird, pervasive thing where like, 'Gasp, my mommy was sexual! My mommy was naked!' Like, no, it's just a part of life," she said. "I very much believe in open conversations with your child."