Emily Osment and a Shirtless Gregg Sulkin Have Cute Chemistry in New Netflix Sitcom 'Pretty Smart'

Emily Osment is officially back on another sitcom and this one seems like a little ray of L.A. sunshine!

The 29-year-actress, best known for her roles on Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry and The Kominsky Method, is starring in a new Netflix sitcom, Pretty Smart -- and only ET has your exclusive first look at the trailer.

Oh, and did we also mention that Gregg Sulkin (Runaways, Faking It) is shirtless and looking ab-tastic in most of the video? (Thank you, Netflix!)

Pretty Smart, which begins streaming on Oct. 8, is a half-hour comedy series centered on the dynamic between two very different sisters.

Chelsea, played by Osment, is a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist, but after getting dumped by her boyfriend, she's forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire, played by Olivia Macklin.

Sulkin plays Grant, Claire's ex-boyfriend and roommate who also happens to be a personal trainer, hence all the workout scenes. However, it's clear that Chelsea and Grant share an instant chemistry which could definitely make things a little awkward around the house in this first season.

Netflix

Rounding out the cast are Claire's other L.A. roomies -- aka Pretty Smart's two scene-stealers: Solana (Cinthya Carmona), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a fame-obsessed social media influencer.

This new Netflix comedy, which hails from the writers of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and How I Met Your Mother, looks like it will be an easy-breezy 10-episode binge as Chelsea gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely family.

Season 1 of Pretty Smart streams Friday, Oct. 8 on Netflix.