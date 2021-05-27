Emily Blunt Recalls Her 'Horror Show' First Kiss

Emily Blunt's first kiss is not something she looks back on fondly. On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 38-year-old actress recalled her very first kiss, which happened during a game of spin the bottle at her 13th birthday party.

"I remember there were, like, 18 kids in the dining room and I put up a sign on the door saying, 'Don't come in, Mom!' And she listened! She probably had too many kids. She was like, 'Alright, whatever.' No one entered," Blunt recalled. "We played spin the bottle and it was my first kiss."

When the audience responded with "aww," Blunt was quick to shut down any romantic notions about her first smooch.

"No. No! It was a horror show. It was awful," she admitted, before revealing why she was initially attracted to the boy she kissed.

"His name is Ashley Clark. It was the '90s... Men had the curtains. It was just a thing in England. It was a hairstyle. It was parted in the middle and kind of floppy," Blunt said. "It was quite an attractive thing, so if you were talking about boys, you'd be like, 'Have you seen his curtains?'... Ashley Clark had great curtains. They were blond."

Even though Blunt thought the boy was "very tall and very handsome," the kiss itself did not live up to the hype.

"I spun the bottle, it landed on Ashley. I thought, 'Oh my God, this is it,'" she recalled. "Now, I'd heard about the concept of French kissing, but I thought, 'Well, that sounds weird. Why would that be pleasurable or nice?' And it wasn't. It was not at all."

"I was just horrified by the whole thing," she continued. "I just remember surreptitiously wiping my mouth afterwards. It was just horrible."

While Blunt's teenage smooch was not everything she had hoped, the actress' love life much improved in adulthood, when she married John Krasinski, with whom she shares Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, recently teamed up for A Quiet Place Part II, with Blunt starring and Krasinski, 41, directing. When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the former The Office star earlier this month, he gushed over working with his better half.

"I mean, the truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," Krasinski praised, before admitting that he and Blunt were both "really nervous" to work together during the franchise's first film, 2018's A Quiet Place.

"There's a lot of unknowns. We've never worked together, even though we're in the same business," he said. "This business is a bit like being on separate islands. She goes to do a movie and I never really meet that crew or see her performance."

It all turned out better than they could've hoped, though.

"To actually be there when she's doing what she's doing, I was just blown away and in awe. So in the second movie it was no more nerves. It was just all celebration," he said. "She's the type of actress who can deliver that intensive performance and then ask you what they have at the [craft services table]. If you're able, and if you're talented enough to switch it on and off like that, you make my job easy."

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters May 28.