Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough to Present 'Elvis' Sneak Peek at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Riley Keough -- the granddaughter to the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley -- is set to share a special look at the upcoming biopic about her famous grandfather.

Keough will make an appearance during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to present an exclusive sneak peek at the Baz Luhrmann-directed film, Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as the "Jailhouse Rock" singer, and Olivia DeJonge as Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

The long-awaited project also stars Tom Hanks as Elvis' longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, and is set to hit theaters June 24.

Meanwhile, the star-studded awards show is also set to celebrate Top Gun: Maverick -- after the film soared into box office glory and shattered Memorial Day box office records -- with a special message from Tom Cruise.

This year's show -- hosted by Vanessa Hudgens -- will honor top favorites in entertainment and is set to air live from Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Top nominees on the scripted side this year include Spider-Man: No Way Home with seven nods, Euphoria with six, and The Batman with four, while on the unscripted side, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House nabbed three apiece.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature new categories such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Here For The Hookup and more!

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV.