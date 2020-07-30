Elton John Marks 30 Years of Sobriety With 'Magical' Celebration

Elton John is marking a major milestone. The 73-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate 30 years of sobriety.

In the post, John shared photos of cards he'd received in honor of the day, the cake he chowed down on, and his 30 year sobriety chip.

"Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday," he captioned the post, before referencing his husband, David Furnish, and their sons, Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9.

"So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes," he wrote. "I’m truly a blessed man."

"If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead," John continued. "Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

John marked his 29th sober anniversary last year by admitting that he was "a broken man" before seeking help.

"I finally summoned up the courage to say three words that would change my life: 'I need help,'" he wrote at the time. "Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

