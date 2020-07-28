Elsa Pataky Has to Climb Out of Her Car Window After Being Stuck in a Flood

Elsa Pataky experienced a close call while stuck on a flooded roadway near her home in Australia. The 44-year-old actress and wife of Marvel star Chris Hemsworth, took to her Instagram Stories to share the scary experience when she got trapped in her car as the water rose all around her.

"I got stuck, yes. Awesome. Oh god, oh god, what am I doing?" Pataky says as she films the water rising around her car.

"A bit too optimistic? I was so sure I could cross!" she captions one clip, adding, "What two days of rain can do!"

Eventually the mother of three decides to climb out of the window to escape from her car.

"My only option... through the window!!" she captions one clip.

In the video, two children, appearing to be Pataky and Hemsworth's kids, are standing on a portion of the road that has not been flooded, watching as the actress wades through the water to safety.

A shirtless man, possibly the action star, runs to Pataky's car presumably to keep it from flooding while Hemsworth's personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, is also watching, wearing a wet suit and jokingly preparing to rescue the Fast Five actress.

