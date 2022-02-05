Elon Musk Defends Buying Twitter, Talks Bringing His Mom As His Date to the 2022 Met Gala (Exclusive)

One stylish mother! Elon Musk brought a very special lady to this year's Met Gala -- his mom, Maye Musk, and the pair seemed to have a great time at the star-studded celebration of fashion.

This year's Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute's exhibition, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the controversial theme "Gilded Glamour and White Tie." The concept is a homage to the United States' Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Musk himself has been at the center of some controversy recently and has faced criticism for his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, with critics chastising him for not spending that money on philanthropic efforts.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet the the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Musk defended the acquisition, arguing, "I do do a lot of things philanthropically."

"Really, my companies are intended to do good for the future of humanity," he continued. "With Tesla trying to accelerate the advances in sustainable transport and energy and SpaceX is um providing internet to the lesser [served] people of the world."

"We are able to help Ukraine with the Starlink terminals and give connectivity, particularly in some of the hardest hit areas," Musk added. "So, aspirationally, I am trying to do good for humanity and the future of civilization."

Joined by his mom, Maye explained, "I told him not to take on the world and the universe and he didn't listen. He doesn't listen to his mom."

The 50-year-old billionaire was all smiles as he posed for photos in an old-school tux and tails, while Maye, 74, looked sophisticatedly glamourous in a burgundy velvet dress with a several long strings of pearls and elegant, shimmering heels.

The mother and son duo certainly looked the part high society elites of the American Gilded Age, and delighted in embracing the opulence of the occasion.

According to Maye, it was her idea to come to this year's Met Gala in the first place, and her son agreed, sharing, "My mom wanted to come, so I I brought my mom! That is the whole reason."

Inside the celebration, the pair made sure to rub elbows with some of the other A-list celebs, including Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble -- shortly after the jury in Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit ruled in favor of the Kardashian family.

