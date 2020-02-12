Elliot Page's Wife Emma Portner Calls Him 'a Gift' After He Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is getting support from his wife. The same day that the 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, came out as transgender, his wife, Emma Portner, expressed her love on Instagram.

"I am so proud of @elliotpage," Portner wrote alongside a screenshot of Page's statement. "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

"I also ask for patience and privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day," she added. "Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Portner, who announced her marriage to the actor in January 2018, also commented on Page's announcement post, writing, "I love you so much, Elliot."

After Page's announcement, celeb support poured in for the actor.

"Sending love to my friend, @TheElliotPage," Ellen DeGeneres wrote. "You inspire me with your strength, courage and honesty."

"Elliot Page’s words here are so beautiful and so eloquent, and he is reminding me that we can all be brave and joyful, even when things are scary," Anna Kendrick tweeted. "And this year especially, that reminder is such a GIFT. Sending them love/praise/gratitude/well-wishes etc etc etc etc."

Alyssa Milano, Olivia Munn and Natasha Lyonne also expressed their support for Page.