Elliot Page Shares Cover for New Memoir 'Pageboy'

Elliot Page added author to his resume this week, announcing via Instagram on Monday that his memoir will hit shelves in June 2023.

"Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible," the 35-year-old actor wrote beneath a photo of the upcoming book's cover. "I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story. It's out next June, and I'm so excited to share its cover with you now."

Page came out as transgender in December 2020, and has since been open about his experience transitioning in the public eye over the course of the last two years. In April 2021, he spoke to Oprah Winfrey about his decision to undergo top surgery, and said that "I do believe [the procedure] is life-saving." In June 2022, during an appearance on Late Night, he told host Seth Meyers about also transitioning his Umbrella Academy character's gender for the show's third season. His memoir, titled Pageboy, is expected to expand on these stories.

"At many points in my life, it felt unbearable to be in front of a camera, but making this cover with acclaimed photographer Catherine Opie (@csopie) was a joyful experience that I will never forget," he continued on Instagram. In the photo, Page sits in front of a red background wearing jeans and a white tank top.

"Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us. Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on," Page added.

Page also spoke to this sentiment when he chatted with Meyers earlier this year, saying, "What I want to focus on right now, and has been so extraordinary, is the degree of joy that I feel, the degree of presence that I feel. I feel a way that I really never thought possible for a long, long time."

"Of course, some moments can be overwhelming," he continued. "[And] I feel like it's so unfortunate because we're all on the same team here, you know? Whether you're trans, non-binary, cis, we all have these expectations and these limits and constraints... to me it would be so special for us to all be able to connect and talk about how similar we all are."

Page finished his Instagram announcement by plugging the book's release date. "Pageboy is on shelves on June 6. Pre-order at the link in my bio, ElliotPageBook.com," he wrote.