Elliot Page Looks Dapper as Ever on Oscars Red Carpet

Elliot Page hit the 94th annual Academy Awards in style on Sunday. The 34-year-old actor made his way down the carpet looking sharp in a classic Gucci black one-button grosgrain shawl lapel tuxedo with a white bib evening shirt, black grosgrain bowtie and black leather lace-ups.

The Umbrella Academy star has the honor of presenting one of the awards, along with fellow stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Zegler, Jason Momoa, Lady Gaga, J.K. Simmons, Lily James, John Travolta, Stephanie Beatriz, Simu Liu, Zoe Kravitz, Rami Malek, Jamie Lee Curtis and Venus and Serena Williams, who have also been tapped to hand out golden statuettes.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Page's Netflix drama will soon kick off season 3, with showrunner Steve Blackman having announced the upcoming premiere date of June 22, at South by Southwest (SXSW) this month.

In the new season, the Umbrella Academy are back in the present day. Convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed the timeline once and for all, they soon realize things aren't how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy, featuring an alive-and-well Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). Smart, stylish and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns.

Navigating challenges, losses and surprises of their own -- and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the universe (something they may have caused) -- now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

Page stars in the series adaptation with Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Min, Colm Feore, Ritu Arya, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David and Javon "Wanna" Walton.

