Ellen DeGeneres Thanks Her 'Amazing Crew and Staff' at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres is sharing the love. The comedian took home a trophy at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday, and made sure to show her appreciation for her staff.

DeGeneres was all smiles as she took to the stage inside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, as she accepted the award for Daytime Talk Show of 2020 for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

DeGeneres thanked the viewers at home and all her fans for voting for the show, and she explained how she was gladly accepting the honor on behalf of all those who work so hard to make the show every day.

"From deep, deep down in my heart, I thank you. I am not only accepting this award for myself but on behalf of my amazing crew and staff who make the show possible," DeGeneres shared.

"They show up every single day, give 100 percent of themselves 100 percent of the time. That's 250 people times 170 shows a year, times 18 years, and if you carry the two and divide it by 11 -- my point is, I love them all," DeGeneres said with a smile. "I thank them for what they do every single day to help that show be the best."

She also made sure to thank her fans, who have stood by her and supported her during a challenging period over the last few months of controversies.

"I know this award comes from the people. Thank you to the people, thanks for all of my fans for supporting me and sticking by me," she shared. "I can't tell you how grateful I am and what this means to mean, it's more than I could possibly tell you -- especially now. Thank you so much."

The award comes several months after DeGeneres' show was rocked by controversy, allegations of a toxic workplace, and a subsequent staff shake-up, followed by a public apology from the host herself.

