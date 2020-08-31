'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Producer Andy Lassner Announces 'I'm Back' Following 'Rough' Couple of Months

Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner is back online. The 53-year-old talk show EP took to Instagram on Sunday to share a message with fans amid the controversy surrounding Ellen DeGeneres' show.

"I'm back. I've been away for a little bit dealing with, you know, some stuff. You may have read about it," he began. "It's been a couple of rough months, but it's when we go through these things, I guess, that we learn the most about ourselves. Maybe even some growth. But to tell you it hasn't been rough would be a lie, and I've always been honest with you. So, it's been rough."

"But I'm back," Lassner continued. "I have been walking. I will now be walking for you guys again. Because, let's face it, what is life like when you're not slow walking with Andy? Anyway, I love you guys. I miss you. I'll talk to you soon."

"I've missed my people," Lassner captioned his post.

After BuzzFeed published allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a "toxic" workplace environment back in July, Lassner, along with EPs Mary Connelly and Ed Glavin, expressed their regret over the former employees' experiences in a statement to ET.

"Over the course of nearly two decades, 3,000 episodes, and employing over 1000 staff members, we have strived to create an open, safe, and inclusive work environment. We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," Lassner, Connelly and Glavin said in the joint statement. "It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

"For the record, the day-to-day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us," the statement added. "We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better."

The show returned to production earlier this month, amid an investigation into the show's environment following the allegations.

At the start of production, DeGeneres apologized to about 200 show employees via video chat. A source told ET that DeGeneres was "very real, unscripted, raw and honest" during her apology.

ET also learned that, during the meeting, Lassner told the staff that, after speaking to over 100 former and current employees, there is no evidence of systemic racism at the show. Lassner said, however, some staffers have been hurt by jokes that have been told and that it is not OK. Additionally, Lassner announced that all levels of management will be attending new training and education programs.

Following the allegations, executive producers Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman parted ways with the show, while house DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was named a co-executive producer.

The new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will premiere Sept. 14.