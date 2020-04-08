'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Holds Virtual Staff Meeting to Update Employees on Workplace Investigation

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is doing what it can to let its employees know what is going on amid its current workplace investigation. ET has learned that a virtual staff meeting was held on Monday for show employees to update them on the current investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.

And despite rumors that have made some employees feel deflated and worried about their jobs, ET has been told that there is staff who feel hopeful there will be positive change at the production and more involvement from Ellen DeGeneres herself. The daytime talk show host and staff plan to start shooting new episodes in September for the new season.

However, a separate source tells ET that "there's a very negative and fearful vibe from the staff."

Additionally, another source tells ET that DeGeneres "has been really tuned out in the past few years," noting "possible fatigue" from doing the show for so many years.

"She can't be expected to hand hold everyone," the source explains. "That being said, her name is on the door and that means everything. Leadership comes from the top. Sure, sometimes people walk on eggshells around her but she's the boss."

As for those who have come out in her defense (celebrities and some employees), the source adds, "If she loves you, she will work very hard to make you feel comfortable."

Late last month, Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm, which will interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously spoke with BuzzFeed News about their negative experiences on the show.

In an internal letter sent to show staff, obtained by ET last Thursday, DeGeneres apologized and affirmed that she was committed to "having conversations about fairness and justice."

In a statement to ET, Warner Bros. offered more information on the internal investigation, saying that they, and DeGeneres, "take the recent allegations around the show's workplace culture very seriously."

"Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion," the statement read in part. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show."

This week, DeGeneres' wife, Portia de Rossi asked fans to "stand by Ellen," with Kevin Hart, Scotter Braun and Katy Perry, among others showing their support for the multi-Emmy Award-winning host.

"I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen and on the @theellenshow to the world through her platform for decades," Perry wrote. "Sending you love and a hug, friend @TheEllenShow."

For more on the future of The Ellen DeGeneres Show amid the investigation, see below.