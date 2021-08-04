Elizabeth Chambers Says She's 'Focusing on Healing' Following Armie Hammer Split

Elizabeth Chambers is looking to begin a new chapter of her life. On Wednesday, the 38-year-old TV personality and entrepreneur took to Instagram to answer some questions posed by her followers.

"Why have you been so quiet on Insta lately?" one person inquired of Chambers, who split from husband Armie Hammer last July, several months prior to him being accused of sexual assault. Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

The mother of two told her Instagram follower that she's been off social media because she's been "focusing on healing, my babies and work."

"A lot I've wanted to share but hasn't felt right ATM [at the moment]," she added.

Instagram

Since nearly the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Chambers has been in the Cayman Islands with her and Hammer's two children, 6-year-old Harper and 4-year-old Ford. As for whether she and her kids are planning to stay there permanently, she replied, "No, we're not here to stay. [Los Angeles] will always be home."

Chambers added, "But beyond grateful for our Cayman family and this incredible island for protecting my babies and me during these wild times."

It's been a rough year for Chambers. Just last month, Hammer was accused of rape and battery, which he denies.

A source, meanwhile, told ET that "Elizabeth is horrified to hear the most recent allegations against Armie."

The source continued, "Her number one priority is her kids and she wants to make sure that her children feel loved and taken care of during all of this."

This most recent Instagram post isn't the first time that Chambers has talked about healing.

In January, direct messages surfaced which were allegedly written by Hammer. In the DMs, he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

On Feb. 1, Chambers commented on the allegations against Hammer, expressing on Instagram that for weeks she had "been trying to process everything that has transpired."

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters," she wrote at the time. "I didn't realize how much I didn't know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."