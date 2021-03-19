Elizabeth Chambers Is 'Horrified' to Hear Recent Allegations Against Armie Hammer, Source Says

Elizabeth Chambers is focusing on her children amid the latest accusation against estranged husband Armie Hammer. On Thursday, the actor was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie. Hammer has denied all allegations against him.

A source, meanwhile, tells ET, "Elizabeth is horrified to hear the most recent allegations against Armie. Her number one priority is her kids and she wants to make sure that her children feel loved and taken care of during all of this."

Chambers and Hammer, who split in July 2020, share two children; daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 4.

During a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred earlier in the day, Effie alleged that the Call Me By Your Name star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually."

"On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer randomly raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles during which he repeatedly slammed my head against the wall, bruising my face," she continued, alleging that he "committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent."

In a statement provided to ET by Hammer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, the actor refuted the allegations, as well as provided an alleged screenshot of an exchange between Hammer and Effie.

"Effie’s own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her," the statement alleged. "Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her. The screenshot below is just one of hundreds [Effie] sent to Mr. Hammer."

"It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie's] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference. With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," the statement continues. "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie's] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation.

In January, direct messages surfaced which were allegedly written by the 34-year-old actor. In the DMs, Hammer allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet.

On Feb. 1, Chambers commented on the allegations against Hammer, expressing on Instagram that for weeks she had "been trying to process everything that has transpired."

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters," she wrote. "I didn't realize how much I didn't know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

A source previously told ET that amid the social media scandal, Chambers was "in complete shock by the allegations" against Hammer and "felt like her world has been turned upside down."

