Eddie Murphy's Son Eric and Martin Lawrence's Daughter Jasmin Are Dating

A star-studded love connection! Eddie Murphy's son, Eric Murphy, and Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence, are enjoying an adorable romance.

Jasmine took to Instagram on Saturday to wish Eric a happy 32nd birthday, and confirmed that the pair were, in fact, a couple.

"Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," Jasmine, 25, captioned a pair of photos she posted of herself and Eric. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!"

The photos include one snapshot of the pair smiling for the camera, and the second pic shows Eric planting a sweet kiss on his ladylove's cheek.

While Jasmine confirmed their relationship in her post over the weekend, Eric declared his love for Jasmine back in June, when he shared a sweet snapshot celebrating his devotion to her.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou," Eric wrote.

Eric is the Coming 2 America star's first born son with former girlfriend Paulette McNeely, while Jasmine is the Bad Boys star's first born daughter with ex-wife Patricia Southall. Eddie and Martin, meanwhile, have co-starred together twice -- first in 1992's Boomerang and then in 1999's Life.