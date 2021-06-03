Ed Sheeran Posts Video Jamming With Courteney Cox and Fans Think a Collaboration Is in the Works

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox may have an exciting project coming this month.

On Thursday, Sheeran Instagrammed a video of him playing the guitar and singing beside Cox, who played the piano alongside him. The British singer cryptically captioned the video, "25th June."

Fans quickly shared their excitement in the comments, anticipating a possible project between the good friends. "I'M READY," one comment reads, while another comment reads, "so here for that!!"

This isn't the first time 30-year-old Sheeran and 56-year-old Cox -- who have been close friends for years, with him introducing her to her boyfriend, musician Johnny McDaid -- have whipped their fans into a frenzy. Cox recently shared video of them reenacting "The Routine" from Friends season 6, in which her character, Monica, and Ross (David Schwimmer), resurrected their former dance routine on the set of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Watch the video below to see the hilariously on-point reenactment.