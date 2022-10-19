'East New York,' 'Fire Country' and 'So Help Me Todd' Earn Full Seasons at CBS

CBS has given full season orders for three freshmen dramas: East New York, Fire Country and So Help Me Todd. The network announced the news Wednesday, touting the three series' strong debuts.

East New York, CBS notes, is the No. 1 show among African American viewers. The series stars Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits, and follows newly promoted head of the 74th Precinct in East New York, Regina Haywood (Warren), who is determined to deploy creative methods to protect her community.

Fire Country, which is headlined by Max Thieriot and inspired by his real-life experiences growing up in Northern California, is the top new series of the 2022-23 season, according to the network. The one-hour drama follows Bode Donovan (Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish wildfires across the region.

So Help Me Todd centers on the razor-sharp attorney Margaret Wright (Marcia Gay Harden), who hires her talented but aimless son, Todd (Skylar Astin), as her law firm's in-house investigator.

“CBS is off to a tremendous start this season," said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the three most watched new series, each with their own unique settings, characters and storylines. These dramas are elevating our already successful lineup, resonating with diverse audiences both on-air and on streaming, and continuing to grow each week.”

“We thank the talented casts, executive producers and their incredible writing and production teams for bringing these shows to life," he added. "Additional kudos to our CBS programming teams for shepherding these series to success. We are delighted to give them well deserved full season orders.”