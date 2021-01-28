Dylan McDermott Joins 'SVU' Spinoff Series 'Law & Order: Organized Crime'

Dylan McDermott is joining the team. The American Horror Story star has signed on to the cast of the upcoming Law & Order spinoff series, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

McDermott will star alongside Christopher Meloni in the new series, which has not yet announced a premiere date. Details regarding McDermott's character have not yet been released.

McDermott himself announced the news on Instagram, posting a moody portrait of himself in a sleek, black suit and stoic countenance.

The 59-year-old actor tagged the show in the post, and excitedly teased, "Here I come."

Meanwhile, Meloni will be reprising his role as Detective Elliot Stabler, whom he portrayed on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for the first 12 seasons before exiting the series. In Organized Crime, Stabler returns to the New York Police Department after a devastating loss drives him back to law enforcement.

According to NBC, “The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, we will follow Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.”

The official synopsis seems to imply the series will take into account the ongoing real-world events surrounding protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

In July, Meloni opened up to ET about his return to the Law & Order franchise after his departure from SVU in 2011.

"A certain piece just fell into place,” Meloni told ET’s Rachel Smith while promoting his latest role on the British series Maxxx. “For me, there were just personal things that I was like, ‘You know, now is a good time.’ That was it. There was nothing secret. It just was effortlessly correct."

He added that it’s so rare to have such clarity about a project. "It's one of these [things where] I felt like I believed in the stars and all that… I’d go, ‘Oh, the stars are telling me you know but because it was just right.'"

Check out the video below to hear more.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is expected to debut in the spring after previously being pushed back from the NBC fall 2020 lineup.