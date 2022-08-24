Dwyane Wade Playfully Bites Gabrielle Union's Butt During Their 'Wade World Tour' Summer Vacation

The only thing hotter than the August sun in Spain is Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's romance. The couple recently jetted off to Mallorca on their annual "Wade World Tour," and proved their relationship is still thriving in the photos and videos they shared.

Union kicked off the vacation with a serious of steamy photos that show her and the 40-year-old athlete getting handsy on a boat. "It’s begun. 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸🛥🛥🛥#WadeWorldTour2022," she captioned the post.

The 49-year-old actress didn't stop there. Throughout their trip, Union and Wade -- who have been married since 2014 -- documented many boat rides, and even more public displays of affection. While their trip included a spa day, a date night, and much more, it was Union's post on Tuesday that had everyone feeling the heat.

"Rich Spirit 😜😜😜😂 #WadeWorldTour2022 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸," she captioned the clip. In the video, the duo can be seen dancing on a boat with picturesque views. At one point, Union -- wearing a zebra-print bikini -- leans over the edge to take a photo, while Wade comes up behind her and playfully bites her butt.

The post was flooded with followers expressing their love for Union and Wade's fun and flirty romance. Even Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul couldn't help but share his thoughts, writing, "I am obsessed with the two of you." Union's Being Mary Jane co-star, Lisa Vidal, added, "Hot stuff🔥🔥🔥."

Just as Union and Wade show off their flirtatious side, they also aren't afraid to showcase their playful athletic sides as well. In one video, Union attempts to throw a football at her husband as he jumps into the water next to a giant unicorn raft. While her first try was unsuccessful, a second throw was perfectly executed to Wade.

"2nd and 10 I did it again like Wilson. Luke that is. @dangerusswilson I’m coming for QB1780 you and Owen are safe," Union joked in the caption, tagging NFL star Russell Wilson. "😂🤣😂🤣😂 Athletic-ish, A midseason pickup #WadeWorldTour2022."

Union and Wade's getaway comes just ahead of their eighth wedding anniversary. Last year, the two -- who share 3-year-old daughter Kaavia -- celebrated with sweet Instagram tributes.

"Ain't No Stoppin Us Now. 7 years and a lifetime to go," Union captioned a video from their wedding day. "My best friend, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband. I 🖤 you @dwyanewade Happy Anniversary baby. #WeAllWeGot."

Wade shared Union's tribute to his Instagram Stories, writing, "7 YEARS WAS LIGHT...LFG!"