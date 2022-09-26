'DWTS': Joseph Baena's Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After Testing Positive for COVID

Dancing with the Stars is having a little shake up. On Monday, it was announced that Joseph Beana’s partner, Daniella Karagach, tested positive for COVID-19 and would have to sit out of week two.

“Unfortunately, Daniella Karagach tested positive overnight for Covid. She is completely asymptomatic and is self-quarantining. Everyone who has been in close contact with her has tested negative,” a statement to ET read.



“Dance troupe member Alexis Warr will step in and dance with Joseph in Daniella’s place tonight.”

DWTS noted that in accordance with their regulations, people who were in close contact with Karagach will be masked.

The information was also shared across DWTS social media platforms. Ahead of Monday’s Elvis night, Baena took to his social media to share his excitement.

“We are all ready to go for Elvis night,” he said as she panned the phone close to the mirror and showed off his sideburns on his Instagram Story.

Baena, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzeneggar, is competing against Selma Blair, Teresa Giudice and more stars this season. During the season 31 premiere, which streamed exclusively on Disney+, the fitness guru danced a jive. After his dance, judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman all agreed there was room for improvement, giving the body builder a combined score of 23 for his first dance.