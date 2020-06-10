'DWTS': Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Her Dreams of Being a Mom Following Justin Hartley Split

As if Chrishell Stause wasn't already adorable enough on Dancing With the Stars, her Top 13 Night routine on Monday gave us even more reason to love her!

The Selling Sunset star and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, performed a Foxtrot to "Adore You" by Harry Styles, giving all of us watching at home all the feels. From the dance duo's chemistry, to the persistent smiles and passionate choreography, #TeamSellingIt definitely turned up the romance this week.

But it's what Chrishell shared during a pre-taped video package that aired before her dance that really pulled at our heartstrings. The aspiring mom opened up about her decision to freeze her eggs following her highly-publicized split from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

"There were a few times [in rehearsal] where I was struggling a little bit. I was physically very uncomfortable because I decided to freeze my eggs," she shared. "It can be very overwhelming. You're giving yourself hormone shots every single day."

"There are certain hopes and dreams I still have, and one of them is being a mom. I had ideas of having a family and being a wife, but that hasn't exactly panned out the way that I wished," she continued. "I went through a very public divorce. Doing this, it sets me up for success so I am able to have the best chance with the right person in the future."

Judge Bruno Tonioli said, "Almost too hot to trot, you foxy lady!" while Carrie Ann Inaba raved, "I'm proud of you."

"For me, this was your best dance," added Derek Hough. "Well done."

Chrishell and Gleb received a total of 22/30 for the performance.

Ahead of the performance, Chrishell tweeted, "OK, I must admit our dance is not what I imagined a Foxtrot to be."

"Gonna be trying to channel my soap vixen ways so nerves don't counteract all the hard work we put in!!" she continued. "Dancing to @Harry_Styles Adore You. And PLEASE if you don't want to vote for me, do it for HARRY!"

Ok I must admit our dance is not what I imagined a Foxtrot to be 😳🔥

Gonna be trying to channel my soap vixen ways so nerves don’t counteract all the hard work we put in!! Dancing to @Harry_Styles Adore You. And PLEASE if you don’t want to vote for me, do it for HARRY!🙏🏼😆#DWTS pic.twitter.com/kijDxHYIVF — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) October 5, 2020

Last week, during DWTS' Disney Night, Chrishell and Gleb received a 22/30 for their Waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella. Of receiving her first 8 of the season, Chrishell told ET she felt like slipping into her beautiful costume definitely helped her be a little more confident in the ballroom.

"To be honest with you, it really helped me dance better," she shared. "With the costume, the gloves and the tiara, I really felt more graceful. I really felt like I was putting that character on like the outfit. I feel like it really helped me feel the movements, when the dress is pushing out and looking so beautiful."

"The goal was to get a 7," added Gleb. "I said, 'Listen, if we can get just one 7, I will be so happy.' And we got an 8 and I was like, 'What is going on? Who are you?'"

In more exciting news, Chrishell will be guest blogging her DWTS journey each week, exclusively for ET. Got a question you want her to answer? Send them to ET's Desiree Murphy on Twitter or Instagram!