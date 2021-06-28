Dwayne Johnson Gives a Sweat-Soaked Shirtless Sunday Pep Talk

For Dwayne " The Rock" Johnson, the week starts on Sunday! The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram early Monday morning to share a video he recorded, calling it his "Sunday philosophy."

In the clip, the former pro wrestler appears shirtless and covered in sweat, offering up some inspiration to his almost 250 million followers.

"If you can find that time on a Sunday, especially on a Sunday when most aren't working -- and that's fine, because we all need that break and we all need that recalibrating and resetting to prepare for the week," he began. "But if you can find a way to get a little bit of work in on Sunday, just inherently, it sharpens those tools that set you up for success. It's doing that little bit extra, little bit more work on a Sunday, when most aren't."

He noted that by putting in the extra time at the gym on what most consider to be a day off, it will give you "that edge."

But the father of three also added that putting in more work at the gym doesn't mean you can't indulge.

"If it's cheat day for you -- like it is for me -- wreck that s**t!" Johnson said, smiling.

Johnson is currently filming his lead role as the Marvel anti-hero in the movie Black Adam, which is set to hit theaters next summer.

