Dwayne Johnson Calls Out President Donald Trump in Passionate Message: 'Where Are You?'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is calling out America's leadership. The 48-year-old actor and former wrestler took to social media late Wednesday night to share a firm and passionate message directly aimed at President Donald Trump.

Though Johnson didn't address Trump by name, he began his eight-minute-long video by asking, "Where are you? Where is our leader? Where are you? Where is our leader at this time? At this time when our country is down on its knees, begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard."

Johnson is referencing the ongoing protests against police brutality across the country and around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Johnson spoke out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement, explaining, "Of course all lives matter, every single one. All lives matter because we as Americans believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all. That's what we believe in. So of course all lives matter. But in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees, the floorboards of our country are becoming unhinged, in this moment, we must say the words, black lives matter."

The Ballers star went on to call out the president for his decision to use military force against protesters.

"There is military force that has been deployed on our own people. Looters, yes. Criminals, absolutely. But on protesters, who are begging and pleading, our protesters who are in pain?" he said. "You would be surprised how people in pain would respond when you say, 'I care about you.' When you say to them, 'I'm listening to you.'"

In addition to calling out American leadership, Johnson acknowledged countries around the world who have also come out in protest.

"I want to take a moment right now to thank the world for standing up with us in our fight for equality, to normalize equality," he said. "I want to thank all these countries around the world, incredible, inspiring, beautiful displays of solidarity... We see you, we thank you, we love you."

Johnson, who has expressed political interest in the past, acknowledged that he's not a politician and has never been elected to office.

"I am not the president of the United States, but I am a man and I'm a father who cares so deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in," the father of three said. "I care so deeply about our country and every single person in it. That's who I am. I am a man who is frustrated, I'm disappointed, I'm angry. But I'm also doing my best to stay focused and as calm as I can possibly be in the pocket to make the best decision for my family and make the best decisions for our country."

Johnson ended the message by urging his followers and fellow Americans to be their own leaders.

"As we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I would recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we're looking for. We become our own leaders because we're doing it now," he proclaimed. "The process to change has already begun. You can feel it."

Back in 2018, Johnson talked to ET's Nancy O'Dell about the possibility of one day running for office and meetings he'd taken to become better informed.

"[The meetings are] just really to understand more and to learn more," he said at the time. "The idea of running for president has been very flattering that a good amount of people have been wanting me to run and, honestly, it's so flattering, but I feel like the most respectful thing I could do is just learn as much as I can."

