'Duck Dynasty' Star Bella Robertson Marries Jacob Mayo

Congrats to Bella Robertson and Jacob Mayo! The couple tied the knot on Saturday, they revealed on social media. The news comes just about a year after they started dating, and seven months after getting engaged last November.

Bella, the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty's Willie and Korie Robertson, showed off a stunning pre-wedding portrait on Instagram on Saturday. The 18-year-old wears a white jumpsuit with a sheer overlay in the pic, which she captioned, "#MARRYMEMAYO."

The bride's family gushed in the comments, sharing their excitement over her special day.

For her actual wedding, Bella appears to have worn two different looks: a strapless lace-and-tulle dress and a classic A-line gown.

In a December interview with ET, Bella responded to critics telling her she's too young to get married.

"First off, we've been friends for a long time," she said. "I think a lot of people want to say, like, 'Oh my gosh, they've only been dating for six months.' But we have known each other for so long. And since quarantine is like dog years, we've been in quarantine the whole time we've been dating and we're together all the time."

"We started dating because he came home from college to be here for quarantine, and that's been a big factor," Bella continued. "I don't know if normally I would have gotten engaged to someone after six months, if we would have just met and started dating, you know? But on top of that, in the south so many people get married so young. Like, my parents got married at 18, my brother got married at 18, my grandparents married at 18. It's very common around here so it didn't really shock me too much about my age."

