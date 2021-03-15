Dua Lipa Sparkles With 'Levitating' Performance Featuring DaBaby at 2021 GRAMMY Awards

Dua Lipa just proved why she's one of the most-nominated artists at the 2021 GRAMMYs!

The singer took the stage on Sunday, at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, to perform her hits, "Levitating," with rapper and fellow nominee DaBaby, and "Don't Start Now."

The pop star's high-energy performance included three dazzling looks and an epic dance number that's sure to make her fans miss the dance floor!

Before hitting the stage, Lipa told ET that performing at the star-studded awards show was a "dream come true."

"I'm so excited," she said of performing. "I love performing, so any chance that I get to do it, and I mean today, how incredible is it that we get to all be together in a safe way and put a show on. It's just a dream come true."

Lipa's hit 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, and its lead single, "Don't Start Now," were nominated for three of the GRAMMY's biggest awards on Sunday: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. However, when ET spoke to the singer at GRAMMYs rehearsals, she was most excited to be taking the stage for her performance.

"I just want to have fun," she teased of the upcoming show. "I'm just so excited to be back. For me, performing is one of my favorite parts of my job. So for me to be on that stage and put on a performance, I’m just overjoyed."

As for her six total nominations this year, the singer admitted, "Sometimes when you say it out loud, it’s a bit unbelievable and I'm a little bit overwhelmed... These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I'm hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, "All right, time for school!' or something."

Before the ceremony kicked off, DaBaby celebrated at home with a special surprise for his daughter.

"Due to Covid-19 Restrictions no kids are allowed in the Grammys, so we created our OWN red carpet just so my princess could walk the carpet & show her dress off," the rapper shared. "A hand-made dress that @alanitaylorco flew in from New York THIS MORNING to make."

