Dua Lipa Opens Up About Being Single and 'Selfish' After Trevor Noah Date

Dua Lipa may not be ready to settle down quite yet. The pop star is addressing her relationship status as a single woman one week after she was sighted on a date with Trevor Noah.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," Lipa says in a new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I've never really had the opportunity to do. But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down ... it makes a big difference!"

Lipa's comments came in conversation with podcast guest Charli XCX, although it was not made explicitly clear when the episode was recorded.

Just last week, Lipa enjoyed an intimate New York City dinner date with Noah. An eyewitness told ET that the pair appeared to be "in their own little world."

"They sat next to each other. They seemed very into each other, leaning in over the table, sharing food, and enjoying their conversation. Not surprisingly, he had her laughing a few times too!" the eyewitness said. "After dinner they stepped outside the restaurant and before leaving each other, they shared a kiss."

The 27-year-old singer ended her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid in December 2021. In the June/July 2022 issue of Vogue, she declared that “the next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone."

Lipa even went so far as to document herself going out on solo dates. As she put it, "I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"