Drew Scott Poses Nearly Nude With Pregnant Wife Linda for Intimate Maternity Photo Shoot

Celebrating motherhood in all its beauty! Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan posed nearly nude for an striking maternity photo shoot .

The Property Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pair of snapshots from the shoot -- the first showing his wife bearing her baby bump while covering herself with just a dark blue sheet.

The second photo featured both expectant parents in the buff, covered again by a strategically placed sheet, with Scott standing behind Phan and wrapping his arms around her to cradle her baby bump.

"Our anniversary will be a little different this year. Excited to begin our next chapter Lindy ❤️❤️" he captioned the post.

The 44-year-old TV personality announced in December that he and his wife were expecting their first child.

In March, the couple spoke with ET and opened up about their pregnancy journey and fertility issues that they faced along the way.

"When we first started trying for a family, what helped me the most was reading other people’s stories," Phan explained, with Scott adding, "A lot of people go through some pretty tough journeys, so it helped build a community of support that we wanted to be a part of and support, as well."

