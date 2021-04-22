Drew Barrymore's Daughter Frankie Celebrates Her Earth Day Birthday With an Adorable Message

Drew Barrymore's daughter has only one wish for her seventh birthday.

During Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Frankie, the host's youngest daughter, marks her birthday, which lands on Earth Day, with a request for viewers. Drew shares both Frankie and her older daughter, 8-year-old Olive, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman.

In the sweet video, Frankie voices a cartoon cat as she introduces herself to viewers and shares her birthday wish.

"Hi, everyone! My name is Frankie Barrymore Kopelman. And guess what? Earth Day is my birthday!" she says. "I only have one wish -- I want you to help our planet."

Frankie goes on to offer people several ideas about how they can help the planet, saying, "You could ride a bike, plant a tree, recycle some plastic, or hug a bee."

"But whatever you do, I'm proud of you for caring about our planet and sea," she concludes. "Have a very groovy, groovy Earth Day, and happy birthday to me!"

The actress often reveals tidbits about her daughters during Dear Drew segments with ET's Nischelle Turner. In one such segment, Drew shared which of her movies Frankie and Olive prefer.

"Ever After. And they do like 50 First Dates as well," she said. "And what's really cute, is they call them mom movies. They'll say. 'That's a mom movie,' or 'Can we watch a mom movie?' And it's really sweet."

Another sweet moment with her daughters comes during their nighttime routine.

"I have been making a gratitude list at night," she said. "This is a new thing for me, but my daughters are involved and we clock things, and people, and names to put on the list."

