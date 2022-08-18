Drew Barrymore Reveals Who She'd Want to Play Her in a Biopic

Drew Barrymore hopped on the fast-spreading TikTok trend to not-so-secretly reveal her best onscreen kiss, most surprising phone contact, and dream biopic actress this week.

The video trend, which involves quickly flashing photos in response to prompts like "best onscreen kiss" or "celebrity crush," is meant to move so fast that viewers can't tell who the answer pertains to. Nevertheless, fans will go to great lengths to pause or slow down the videos in order to track down the celebrity’s answers.

TikTok

Barrymore's rendition covers a wide array of Hollywood. The most surprising famous person in her phone? Joey King, who is also the actress Barrymore would like to play her in a biopic. Her most surprising interview was Machine Gun Kelly and her best onscreen kiss is the iconic moment between Gertie and E.T. at the end of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. As for her celebrity crush? Darth Vader!

Last month, JoJo Siwa landed in the headlines when she posted her own rendition of the TikTok trend and fans recognized Candace Cameron Bure as Siwa's answer to "rudest celebrity I've ever met." The drama provoked a public apology from Bure and Siwa, who now appear to be on good terms.

In the comments, the @DrewBarrymoreshow account also wrote that Tom Cruise is her dream guest. Only time will tell if the Top Gun: Maverick star will make an appearance on Barrymore's couch.