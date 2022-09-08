Drew Barrymore Reveals She Was 'Ghosted,' Teases Season 3 of Talk Show (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore's opening up about her dating life ahead of the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, and the Emmy-nominated talk show host revealed to ET's Rachel Smith she's gotten the Casper treatment. As in, she got ghosted.

The 47-year-old said she's gone on "some dates here and there" but the one spicy dating nugget she offered to share included the phenomenon known as getting ghosted: when someone cuts off all form of communication without a blip of an explanation.

"I got so ghosted that I just literally ... by this man who you just wouldn't think that they would behave like that," Barrymore tells ET.

For the record, Barrymore says the person in question is not someone anyone would know. A normie, as some might say.

"It's nobody anyone knows," she explains. "He's a professional, and 52 years old, and has a job. You just think, 'Oh, this is a responsible human being. Why would you behave like that?'"

Barrymore said getting ghosted seriously reminded her of Carrie Bradshaw getting dumped via a Post-it note during season 6 of Sex and the City. In that episode, Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) wanted to break up with Jack Berger, who somehow convinced her to work on things, only for him to turn around and hand her a Post-it note that read, "I'm sorry. I can't. Don't hate me," prompting Sam Jones (Kim Cattrall) to brilliantly quip, "A motherf**ker’s concise."

But the whole episode (getting ghosting and the Post-it note) just doesn't sit right with Barrymore. Understandably, it's hard to fathom.

"I definitely think we've gotten into such a bizarre world where people just drop off," Barrymore continues. "Like, we thought the Jack Berger Post-it note was bad. I think ghosting is so much worse."

Fresh off a summer vacation to Italy, Barrymore is looking forward to the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Sept. 12. Fans of the Emmy-nominated daytime talk show can expect a faster pace and lots of celebrity dish, including from Katy Perry (talking naked paddleboarding!) and her famous ex, Justin Long.

"She was spilling the tea," Barrymore says of Perry. "I just sort of threw out like, 'What about paddleboarding?! She went there and told me the whole story, and I was like, 'I'm so fascinated!'"

Then there's Long, whom Barrymore dated for a couple of years after they met in 2008 on the set of the rom-com He's Just Not That Into You. Long is currently dating Kate Bosworth.

"I'm so excited, because he's in this big, new relationship and for me that feels so safe," Barrymore says.

Suffice it to say, Barrymore digs Long's relationship with Bosworth. "I'm really happy for him," she says. "I think it's great."

Season 3 of The Drew Barrymore Show premieres Sept. 12 on CBS.