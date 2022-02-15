Drew Barrymore Reveals How Many Dates She Goes on a Year (Exclusive)

Drew Barrymore is putting herself out there in the dating world. The host of The Drew Barrymore Show spoke with ET’s Nischelle Turner about just how many dates she goes on.

“I love dating,” the 46-year-old says. “I think it can be very fun and I don’t do it very often. I think I’m averaging, like, one or two dates a year, which feels constant in a busy life.”

So far, none of the dates have really stuck, but Barrymore is remaining optimistic.

“Most of them have been not so great but to me those are like funny stories and I never want people to get cynical out there,” she shares. “You have to be hopeful, and you have to do it for yourself. Get ready, play music, put on your favorite outfit.”

Barrymore is busy juggling life as a mother, businesswoman and more. When it comes to opening herself up to love, Barrymore says it’s been tough since her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016. The Charlie’s Angels star shared that it was the men from Queer Eye who inspired her to keep putting herself back out there and what she realized about dating after their chat.

“I think it was less about the date and more about how we have to kind of look within and realize, like, what is holding us back, what is stopping us, why are we afraid,” she says. “I had a great discovery talking with the guys and I started crying with Bobby [Berk] 'cause I realized that a big part of my journey has been that I'm just for me. I'm a mom and I don't know how to date with kids. It hasn't been my priority and I don't really know how to navigate it.”

She adds, “I think as my kids have gotten older and their dad is happily remarried, times change and, you know, we bloom, and I am more open to it now. It's been six years, I'm a little rusty, my life is very different, I've never even approached dating, let alone a relationship as a single mom who has finally made an investment in myself. I have always been about relationships and my kids and everyone else. I don't think I've ever entered a relationship, this whole of a person as an individual entity.”

Outside of dating, Barrymore’s relationship with food is equally as important. She has partnered with Quorn, to promote a healthy meat alternative, approved by her daughters, Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.

“I stopped eating chicken about 13 years ago and as a parent, I think you’ll resort to anything to have your kids eat, so they don’t bonk and go crazy,” she says. “I have not been able to find an alternative that would fool them until this, so now they are Quorn eaters and Quorn lovers, so now I can get away with it and they love it.”