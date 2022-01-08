Drake Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones Young Money Reunion Show

Fans who were anticipating the Young Money reunion are going to have to wait a little longer. On Monday, Drake announced that his set at the October World Weekend scheduled for tonight has been postponed due to him contracting COVID-19.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the Canadian MC wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked. Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid),” he added.

Instagram/@champangepapi

The “Sticky” rapper signed off his message with a sad face emoji.

Rapper’s Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne were scheduled to join Drake during the show, which was supposed to be held at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage. The concert was part of the October World Weekend which featured headlining acts from All Canadian North Stars on July 28 and Chris Brown and Lil Baby on July 29.

On Friday, Drake shared an Instagram post that featured pictures of him onstage with Canadian singer Nelly Furtado. “And though my love is rare And though my love is trueeeeee,” he captioned the photo set quoting the singer’s single, “I’m Like a Bird.”

During her set, Furtado was joined onstage by the rapper as she performed her songs, “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird.” It was the signer’s first time appearing onstage in five years.