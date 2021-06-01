Dr. Dre's Home Target of Potential Attempted Burglary as He Remains Hospitalized

Dr. Dre's home was targeted amid his ongoing hospitalization. The Los Angeles Police Department tells ET that individuals were seen hiking in the area of Dre's California home around 10 p.m. Tuesday evening.

When the individuals were confronted by security, they took off in a car and began a short pursuit, police say. Four suspects are currently in custody, the LAPD adds.

According to local station KABC, following the brief pursuit, police found burglary tools, saws and crowbars in the suspects' car. The outlet notes that individuals were unable to break into Dre's home, and thus nothing was stolen.

Police initially suspected that the burglary ring was targeting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' home, before determining that Dre's house was actually the focus, KABC adds.

The burglary attempt comes amid the 55-year-old music mogul's hospitalization for a brain aneurysm, which was reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday.

Dre took to Instagram on Tuesday night to assure fans he's "doing great" and will be out of the hospital soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"