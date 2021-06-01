Dr. Dre Thanks Fans For Support After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Dr. Dre has been hospitalized. The 55-year-old music mogul was rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Monday, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to reps for Dre for comment.

According to TMZ, Dre was admitted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently receiving care.

Dre took to Instagram on Tuesday night to assure fans he's "doing great" and will be out of the hospital soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes," he wrote. "I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"

Dre has recently been in the news amid his contentious divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. Last October, a judge rejected Young's request for $1.5 million from Dre, which her lawyers said was for various expenses including personal security detail. The judge also rejected Young's request to expedite Dre's payment of $5 million for legal fees.

There is a hearing set for Wednesday in L.A.