Dorit Kemsley's Husband PK Kemsley Arrested for DUI

Dorit Kemsley's husband, PK Kemsley, was arrested for suspicion of DUI a little over a month after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was held at gunpoint during a home invasion.

According to a police report, obtained by ET, PK was arrested back on Nov. 23 after a California Highway Patrol unit pulled him over in his gray Bentley for "wavering" on a Los Angeles freeway. According to the DailyMail, which first broke the story, PK blew .081 during a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in California is .08. PK was ultimately arrested and taken to a police station where he was tested again, and blew .073.

The outlet reports PK was held at the police station for about an hour before he was driven home by California Highway Patrol troopers. The DailyMail reports PK's DUI arrest was triggered by a glass of wine with dinner. PK's attorney, Alan Jackson, told the outlet, "PK was arrested and cited on Nov. 23 on suspicion of DUI. While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner."

PK, whose attorney added that "this would mark the first and only such incident in PK's long driving history," was reportedly driving alone in his car.

The DUI incident went down just over a month after Dorit was held at gunpoint and robbed during a home invasion back on Oct. 27. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET a home invasion occurred at 10:50 p.m. local time involving three men.

According to police, three male suspects took an unknown amount of property, though police could not confirm exactly what occurred inside the house or the victim(s). But, according to the DailyMail, the alleged intruders entered Dorit's Encino, California, home through her children's classroom door while the family was asleep.

Dorit reportedly woke up to find the intruders at the foot of her bed. Her two children -- Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5 -- were also in the house.

PK, who was in London when the home invasion occurred, broke his silence two days after the incident and thanked everyone for their kind words of support.