'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Refutes Report Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Got Into 'Screaming Match'

Forty crew members for the production of Don't Worry Darling signed their names to a statement vehemently denying a report claiming an onset rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh allegedly resulted in a "screaming match."
In a statement to ET, producer Miri Yoon wanted to address "the absurd gossip" once and for all, after Vulture reported that Wilde and Pugh got into a "screaming match" on the set when they were filming back in January 2021. According to the outlet, Pugh's disdain stemmed from Wilde's alleged frequent disappearances with Styles. Another point of contention reportedly came after the then-new couple attended a wedding together, this after Wilde's alleged to have lectured the cast and crew about following proper COVID protocols.
Following the report, the 40 crew members decided it was time to publicly address the rumors and show a united front one day after Don't Worry Darling hit theaters.
"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement began. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."
The statement then applauded Wilde's skills as a director.
"Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production. She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved," the statement continued. "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.
"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader," the statement continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."
What's more, Vulture reported that the feud between Wilde and Pugh allegedly grew so intense that high-ranking Warner Bros. brass had to intervene. The report stated that Toby Emmerich, then the highest-ranking executive, played referee in the alleged feud.
But in a statement to ET on Friday, Warner Bros. co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael de Luca and Pamela Adby denied the conflict.
"We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again," the joint statement read. "The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true."
On the same day the "screaming match" report surfaced, Wilde and Pugh took to social media and posted photos, seemingly attempting to dispel rumors of a rift.
Wilde's post included Harry Styles and Pugh. She tagged both actors. Pugh dropped a series of photos, one of which included Wilde. For good measure, Pugh also tagged Wilde in that post.
Here are the crew members who signed their name to the statement:
Chris Baugh, location manager
Josh Bramer, property master
Katie Byron, production designer
Matthew Libatique, director of photography
Steve Morrow, sound mixer
Arianne Phillips, costume designer
Alex G. Scott, executive producer
Katie Silberman, writer/producer
Heba Thorisdottir, makeup department head
Eliana Alcouloumre, production assistant
Mary Florence Brown, art director
Monica Chamberlain, assistant costume designer
Conrad Curtis, second second assistant director
Raphael Di Febo, assistant property master
Rachael Ferrara, set decorator
Jake Ferrero, lighting technician
Jeff Ferrero, gaffer
Zach Gulla, set dresser
Yani Gutierrez, production assistant
David Hecht, assistant property master
Becca Holstein, director’s assistant
Nic Jones, programmer
Michael Kaleta, boom operator
Gerardo Lara, electrician
JB Leconte, rig programmer
Lexi Lee, set dresser
John Mang, dolly grip
Mark Mann, best boy
Gideon Markham, lighting console programmer
Alex Mazekian, graphic artist
Melissa McSorley, food stylist
Bryan Mendoza, sound utility
Luis Moreno, rigging gaffer
Noelle Pinola, set dresser
Scott Sakamoto, A camera operator
Chris Scharffenberg, set dresser
Grace Shaw, production assistant
Alexander Szuch, electrician
Erika Toth, art director
Tricia Yoo, set costumer
RELATED CONTENT: