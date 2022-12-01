Dolly Parton Tells Kelly Clarkson Her Cover of 'I Will Always Love You' Would Make Whitney Houston Proud

Dolly Parton has a lot of love for good covers of her songs. The country music icon sat down for Thursday's new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and opened up about Whitney Houston's beloved cover of "I Will Always Love You," and Kelly Clarkson's masterful rendition as well.

Parton reflected on her song being used in the soundtrack for The Bodyguard, and the surprising way she first heard Houston's version -- which went on to be a monumental success and was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 straight weeks.

"When they were doing The Bodyguard movie, they had chosen another song for the theme song [at first]," Parton said, explaining that, even after choosing, they kept looking for something different. "Kevin Costner and his secretary said, 'Do you remember Dolly Parton's song, 'I Will Always Love You?' It's a country song, but it's a beautiful song.' So they called me to see if they could use it, and I said yes."

"I didn't know [or hear] anything else about it. I didn't know if they had it, if they had done it," Parton said. "And I was driving my car [through L.A.] and I was driving along and I had the radio on, and I just heard [the song] and that was the first time. They didn't send it to me or nothing."

Parton said she heard Houston's incredible take on the tune and she "just freaked out."

"I had to pull over to the side, because I honestly thought I'd get in a wreck," she added. "It was the most overwhelming feeling."

That being said, Parton took a moment to shower Clarkson with adoration as well, telling the celebrated songstress, "When you sang that song, when you did that at the Academy of Country Music Awards [in March], and you did that at the end, I have to tell you, Whitney would have been so proud of you."

"Because I felt like she was watching you," Parton added to a choked-up Clarkson. "You absolutely killed it, and I was so emotional."

In a sweet and memorable moment, Parton convinced Clarkson to harmonize with her and together they performed a small bit of the iconic tune, which almost brought Clarkson to tears.

"You're like a magical fairy human," Clarkson said with a smile.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays, check here for local listings.