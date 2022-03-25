Doja Cat Says She's Quitting Music

Doja Cat may be quitting music. The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday to say she's done with music after fans criticized her for not apologizing for a canceled concert in Paraguay. ET has reached out to her rep for comment.

The situation began after the opening day of Paraguay's Asunciónico Festival was canceled due to flooding, meaning Doja Cat did not perform in the country.

While the cancellation wasn't her fault, fans online expressed frustration that she didn't acknowledge the missed show online, instead apologizing for not putting on "a good enough show" in Brazil.

After one fan wrote that it was "too late" to apologize to her Paraguayan fans, Doja Cat tweeted, "I'm not sorry."

"I moved on," she added in another tweet. "I'm just gonna let everybody be mad."

She then wrote that she would "not take pictures again with anybody else after this tour," prompting one fan to ask, "what happened to your humility queen?"

"It’s gone and I don’t give a f**k anymore," Doja Cat replied. "I f**kin quit I can’t wait to f**king disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f**king fool for ever thinking I was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me."

In another tweet, Doja Cat, who changed her name on Twitter to "I quit," wrote, "This s**t ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."

Despite all the tweets, a source tells ET that Doja Cat will be performing on Friday at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo, Brazil.