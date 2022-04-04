Doja Cat Almost Misses Her 2022 GRAMMYs Win Due to a Bathroom Break

This year's GRAMMYs seemed to be full of surprises when it came to some of the night's big winners. At least, a few victories seemed to take the actual winners by surprise.

Before Jon Batiste won Album of the Year and reacted with absolute shock and confusion, it was Doja Cat who was apparently caught off-guard when she and SZA won the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, for their song "Kiss Me More."

SZA surprised everyone by managing to get up the GRAMMY stage safely despite walking with crutches and incredibly high heels -- and got a sweet assist with her super long train from Lady Gaga.

By the time she got up there, Doja Cat was just rushing over from the back of the MGM Grand Garden Arena, and SZA laughingly joked, "Girl, you went to the bathroom for like five minutes, are you serious?”

As it turns out, Doja Cat had taken the first chance she got to use the bathroom, and it just so happened to be when her category was about to be announced.

"Listen, I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," Doja Cat said, still trying to catch her breath, as the audience exploded with laughter. She then unsubtly adjusted herself before she continued he speech.

This #Grammys clip has it all:



-Avril Lavigne

-Doja Cat & SZA winning for pop duo performance

-Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress

-Doja Cat running from the bathroom to accept the award

-BTS & Olivia Rodrigo

-Doja getting emotionalhttps://t.co/rjX2S54hkr pic.twitter.com/R82aAyhwH6 — Variety (@Variety) April 4, 2022

"Thank you to everybody, my family, my team, I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans," she shared. "And you know what, SZA, you are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent, you're a lyricist, you are everything. And I need you, I need you to say something, something, please give them something."

"Thank you, Doja, thank you to my mama, thank you to God and just thank all of y'all," SZA said, beaming, before adding to her collaborator, "and I'm glad you made it back in time."

The significance of the moment seemed to really hit Doja Cat in that instant as she struggled to fight back tears.

"Damn," she said, trying to fight the right words. "I like to downplay s**t, but this is a big deal. Thank you everybody! Be safe."

SZA explained in a virtual press room at the show that she was on crutches because she recently sprained her ankle, sharing, "I fell out of bed a few days before coming here." SZA added, "im my life, all things have come out random."

She also shared a fun moment with Lil Nas X after the show, when he took over responsibility of pushing her wheelchair. The MONTERO artist shared a cute clip of their interaction, and wrote, "I am now sza’s personal care taker."

i am now sza’s personal care taker pic.twitter.com/kIhlVgkZao — MONTERO (@LilNasX) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Doja Cat spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet and foreshadowed her memorable acceptance speech by admitting, "I am very very excited. I have nothing prepared, so I am also terrified, but it is what it is. You got to do, what you got to do."

She added, "I have nothing written but that's OK sometimes. I think that that's fine, you know. It works for some people, so it should work for me, I hope."