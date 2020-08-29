Dodgers Honor Chadwick Boseman: 'We’ll Never Forget Your Iconic Performance as Jackie Robinson'

The Dodgers are honoring the late Chadwick Boseman, who died on Friday after a battle with cancer. He was 43. The actor portrayed legendary baseball player Jackie Robinson in the 2013 sports drama 42.

"From playing legendary figures to becoming one, we’ll never forget your iconic performance as Jackie Robinson and your many inspiring roles," the Dodgers' statement reads. "You will be missed, Chadwick Boseman."

News of Boseman's death was announced by Orel Hershiser and Joe Davis during the Los Angeles Dodgers game, which saw the players wearing the number 42 on their shirts in honor of Robinson. The iconic athlete played with the Brooklyn Dodgers from 1947 to 1956. The team relocated to L.A. before the 1958 season.

While Jackie Robinson Day is on April 15, the team celebrated on Friday after the MLB season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Directed by Brian Helgeland, 42 tells the story of Robinson as he becomes the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in 1947, when he gets signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers and faces considerable racism in the process. Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni and André Holland co-stared.

On Friday night, Boseman's death was announced on his social media.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," read the statement posted on his social media page.⁣ "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV. "

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy," the statement continues. "It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. "

