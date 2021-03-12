Dina Lohan Sentenced to 18 Days in Jail and 5 Years' Probation After Pleading Guilty to Drunk Driving Charges

Dina Lohan has been sentenced in her DWI case.

The Deputy Communications Director for the Nassau County District Attorney's Office confirmed to ET that Lohan, 59, was sentenced to 18 days in jail and five years' probation after being arrested for driving while intoxicated. Lohan also faces various surcharges, and must participate in a stop DWI program while incarcerated and a probation DWI program while on probation.

Her license will be revoked for 18 months, and she must install an ignition interlock device on vehicle during probationary period. ET has reached out to Lohan's rep for comment.

Lohan was arrested in January 2020 in Merrick, New York, on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, a rep for the Nassau County Police Department confirmed to ET at the time.

TMZ reported that the television personality was driving a 2016 Mercedes vehicle when she struck another car outside an Outback Steakhouse restaurant. Lohan fled the scene, but was reportedly followed back to her Long Island home by the driver of the other vehicle. She originally pleaded not guilty to the charges at the time.

However, in September, Lohan pleaded guilty to one charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, as well as leaving the scene of an accident. The reality star submitted the plea at a New York court.

Lohan was previously arrested in September 2013 for driving under the influence in Long Island. She reportedly accepted a plea deal, which included admitting guilt, and was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, the revocation of her driver's license for one year and $3,000 fine.