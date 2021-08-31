Diddy's Daughters Follow in Late Mom Kim Porter's Footsteps as They Walk Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Diddy's twin daughters are making him proud!

The rapper, who currently goes by Sean "Love" Combs, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos from Venice, Italy, where 14-year-old D'Lila and Jessie walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. Diddy shares both children with his late ex, Kim Porter, who died nearly three years ago.

"Words can’t explain," he captioned one of the posts. "LOVE. 🖤💫✨⚡️."

"LOVE LOVE LOVE!! Live from Venice 🖤✨⚡️," another post read.

D'Lila and Jessie's half-sister, 15-year-old Chance Combs, also made an appearance in a stunning black dress that featured sparkles and a red ribbon. Diddy shares Chance with ex Sarah Chapman.

"Venice has been AMAZING with my family!" Chance wrote on Instagram. "Thank you daddy for everything and I’m honored to have been a part of Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show. Thank you @dolcegabbana for having us!!! Grazie! #moarmagic."

"Dolce Gabbana Alta Moda! I had butterflies and then…THEE SHOW!" she marveled in a second post. "Thank you @dolcegabbana for this experience of a lifetime as I pursue my dreams in fashion and acting! Many thanks to @patmcgrathreal team, @guidopalau and everyone who helped to make this special day so beautiful. I’m still smiling!!! 🌺🌸🌺."

November will mark the third anniversary of Kim's tragic death. She died from lobar pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," Diddy, who dated Kim on and off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007, wrote last fall. "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!! 💔."

ET previously reported that Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy at Kim's funeral, praising his ex for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," he recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"

Hear more in the video below.