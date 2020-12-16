Diddy Remembers Late Ex Kim Porter as the 'Lady in My Life' on What Would've Been Her 49th Birthday

Kim Porter will always be the lady in Diddy's life. The 51-year-old rapper, also known as Sean Combs, took to Instagram on Tuesday to remember his late ex on what would've been her 49th birthday. Kim died from lobar pneumonia in 2018.

Kim and Diddy dated on-and-off for 13 years from 1994 to 2007, and share three children together -- twin daughters Jessie James and D'Lila, both 13, and son Christian, 22. She also has a son, Quincy, 29, from a previous relationship.

Diddy set a touching video to Michael Jackson's 1982 track, "The Lady in My Life," which includes lyrics such as, "Even when we're old and gray / I will love you more each day / 'Cause you will always be the lady in my life / Stay with me / I want you to stay with me."

As the romantic song plays, videos and photos flash of the model with the hip-hop mogul and their children. From the former couple dancing and lounging on a couch together, to Kim playing with her kids and giggling at Diddy's jokes, the compilation clip shows a highlight of moments from Kim's life.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIM! LOVE YOU FOREVER!!" Diddy captioned the clip alongside two heart emojis.

The birthday post came less than a month after Diddy paid tribute to his late ex on the second anniversary of her death with a series of black-and-white pics.

"QUEEN KIM PORTER!! @ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER," he captioned one post, before adding in another, "The Ebony Goddess!!! I miss her so much!!! And always will!!!!"

At Kim's funeral, Diddy delivered an emotional eulogy praising his ex for helping him battle depression.

"Even though we wasn't together, she was that type of person," Diddy recalled. "She would come over and...she was just like, ‘Come on, Puff. You gotta get up. You gotta get up out the bed. You gotta get moving. You gotta get up.'"