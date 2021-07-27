Diane Sawyer Breaks Lengthy Twitter Silence to Reply to 'Ted Lasso' Date Offer

Diane Sawyer has broken her 14-month Twitter silence for a good reason! The 75-year-old journalist shared a funny clip from the season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ series, Ted Lasso.

In the clip, club owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) asks Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), "What do you say to a cocktail, Coach Lasso?" To which he replies, "The same thing I'd say to Diane Sawyer if she ever asked me out on a date, 'Yes please.'"

Sawyer clearly loved the reference, posting the video and writing, "Dear @TedLasso - I'm in. Your move."

The account for the series retweeted Sawyer's post, writing, "Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?"

Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits? https://t.co/TYbIGW3d8W — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) July 25, 2021

The series made history earlier this month by receiving 20 Emmy nominations -- the most for a comedy series in their first season.