Diane Keaton Shares PDA Montage of All the Actors ‘Paid to Kiss’ Her For Valentine’s Day

Getting into the spirit of the holiday! Diane Keaton is celebrating Valentine's Day with a steamy make-out video.

Specifically, she posted an epic montage from different films throughout her impressive career showing her making out with a slew of different male co-stars.

"HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY TO ALL THE MEN WHO WERE PAID TO KISS ME," Keaton captioned the montage, which included passionate kissing scenes with the likes of Keanu Reeves, Michael Douglas, Jack Nicholson and others.

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers -- who directed Keaton in Something's Gotta Give, and has worked on four films starring Keaton in total -- commented on the post, calling it "hilarious."

"But as someone who was around for a few of those - those guys always wanted one more take," Meyers joked.

In August, Keaton spoke with ET about her memories of her early career and recalled one particular male co-star whom she managed to get cast in one of his biggest-ever roles.

Speaking with ET's Nischelle Turner, Keaton recalled how she inadvertently got Al Pacino his job on The Godfather.

"I auditioned for The Godfather having never read it and I knew nothing about it, and just was there, I was standing there like every other woman," she remembered. " I didn't know what the hell I was there for. And they cast me in that role!"

While she had been cast, the producers and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola were still looking for the right actor to play Michael Corleone, the reluctant heir to the Corleone crime family and beating heart of the entire movie.

"Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn't want him to play that part, and I had already been cast," Keaton recalled. "I had been cast before Al Pacino in Godfather 1! Is this not weird?"

"So I was standing there and they brought him up when I was standing there and we worked together in front of [the producers], and they gave him the job," she continued. "Do you believe that? After he had auditioned before and they didn't want him."

"What would The Godfather have been without Al Pacino?" she added. "It's just one of those weird, unusual things in life."