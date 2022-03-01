DeVon Franklin Takes Social Media Break Amid Divorce With Meagan Good, Says He's 'Fully in Pain and Peace'

Nearly two weeks after Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced their divorce after nine years of marriage, the author is opening up to fans about his thoughts on the year ahead.

On New Year's Day, Franklin shared a tearful photo of himself to Instagram, writing, "I took this picture a few months ago, I’m not much of a crier so in a moment of deep pain and peace, I took this picture. It captures best how I feel."

"I share this with you because it is the most honest way to start this year," he continued. "I know we are starting a new year yet I don’t wish you a Happy New Year…I wish you a Happy True Year. Why? Because just because it’s NEW doesn’t make it TRUE. So often I’ve come into a new year with all the things I hope to do better and I would carry around this feeling of 'I didn’t do enough last year' or 'I'm not enough so I must do…more.' I’m breaking my addiction to the 'new' and working on being fully committed to what’s 'true.'"

"My prayer for you is the same prayer I have for myself, To have the truest year of life," he added. "In our truth is where we will really meet God and from that meeting He will guide us, correct us and help us become the truest versions of ourselves. I’m ready for that. I am fully in pain and peace as we start 2022 and that’s the truest place for me to be."

Franklin ended his message by quoting "the great philosopher Wyclef" and explaining that he would be taking a break from social media. He thanked his followers for their prayers, telling them that he "feels" each of them and that he is praying for them in return. "Here’s to the true (whether old or new)," he added.

Franklin filed for divorce from Good on Dec. 21 in an L.A. courthouse. According to legal docs, obtained by ET, the date of separation is listed as Aug. 21, 2021 and the reason he cited for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." The actress and the Hollywood producer/author got married on June 16, 2012 and have no children together. They met on the set of their 2011 film, Jumping the Broom, and got engaged in May 2012.

The estranged couple released a statement to People confirming the news, saying that "after much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected."

"We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal," the statement continued. "There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as a husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

Good also posted a message to ring in the new year, writing that 2021 brought her "the highest life changing affirming highs..and the lowest gut wrenching soul breaking lows."

"Although I'm grieving…I'm also in glorious awe and thankfulness to you God. 2021, all endings are also beginnings, so goodbye m'dear. 2022, can't wait to see what the beginning of this next act of life brings. Lord I trust you," she added.

Back in May, Franklin spoke to ET about his new book, Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations, in which he wrote about how couples can communicate their expectations and set realistic ones for everyone involved in the relationship.

Franklin also acknowledged that he and Good would see a therapist as a couple as well as individually, a choice he said was inspired by one of his mentors, Will Smith.

"Will has been a mentor and a friend, and has been very helpful to me in terms of helping me do the work that I need to do as a man -- to be a better man, to be a better husband and getting that work and getting that therapy," he said at the time. "And so, I do think it's important because then, to me, when both people are doing their work, they have more to bring."