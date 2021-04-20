Derek Chauvin Convicted in George Floyd's Death: Barack Obama, Oprah, Cardi B and More Celebs React

Celebrities are speaking out about the Derek Chauvin trial verdict that was handed out on Tuesday.

The former Minneapolis police officer, who was seen in videos kneeling on the late George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all charges.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted that the verdict was an important step forward for justice in Minnesota.

"No verdict can bring George back, and my heart is with his family as they continue to grieve his loss," he wrote in part. "Minnesota mourns with you, and we promise the pursuit of justice for George does not end today."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also sent out a statement following the verdict as did the Minnesota Timberwolves' official Twitter account.

NBA and NBPA joint statement pic.twitter.com/rUj9AlE9PH — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 20, 2021

The reaction from celebrities -- many of whom attended protests against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of Floyd last May -- was swift. Read on for more.

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

PRAISE GOD!!!! Guilty!!!! — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) April 20, 2021

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021

Guilty Guilty Guilty... No one wins.. George Floyd is still gone..and finally someone was responsible... Derek Chauvin — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) April 20, 2021

A guilty #verdict. But this fight for justice is not over. We have a lot of work to do. There is more fight ahead of us. But RIGHT NOW please take CARE of yourself. And let’s take care of each other. Prayers and love to the family of #GeorgeFloyd. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) April 20, 2021

Guilty. This doesn’t even feel real. This has NEVER happened in my lifetime. Shit..... — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Thank god. Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case. Praying for George Floyd and his loved ones. #BlackLivesMatter — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 20, 2021

A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021

This verdict does not bring back Mr Floyd. But justice is truth. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 20, 2021

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 20, 2021

We’ve been through SO MUCH.



This is one step forward in addressing systemic racism within our criminal justice system.



One step in honor of #GeorgeFloyd.



Thank God. — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) April 20, 2021

LOCK! HIM! UP! — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 20, 2021

Guilty on all three counts. The beginning of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd thank you jurors. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) April 20, 2021

The fact that I was holding my breath on that verdict with ALL the evidence of guilt says how far we have to go. But so grateful for this win for justice 🙏🏼

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.#ChauvinTrial — Chrishell (@Chrishell7) April 20, 2021

Guilty on all charges. A collective sigh of relief pic.twitter.com/QyBXyvVaWR — charisma carpenter (@AllCharisma) April 20, 2021

George Floyd's family and community deserved for his killer to be held accountable.



Today, they got that accountability.



Always and forever, Black lives matter. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 20, 2021

The evidence of our eyes met at last by accountability in the eyes of justice. #DerekChauvinTrial — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 20, 2021

Instagram

Finally

Finally

Finally — Josh Jackson (@VancityJax) April 20, 2021

8 minutes 46 seconds a life gone forever, today justice #Georgefloyd finally. — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) April 20, 2021

And this isn’t even a celebration. #GeorgeFloyd was still murdered before our eyes. He’s gone. His family will never be made whole.



And how many #DerekChauvin’s are there in the world & on the police force. There’s more than ONE bad apple.



But this enough for this moment. ❤️ — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 20, 2021

Get back in your cage now! Toodlelooo pic.twitter.com/Q8fbioJHPC — Skai (@skaijackson) April 20, 2021

GUILTY



What a relief. Justice for #GeorgeFloyd — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) April 20, 2021

THANK YOU FOR JUSTICE. IT MATTERS

TO ME

TO US

TO THOSE OF US WITH CONSCIOUS

🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻🤍🙏🏻 #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/e3bJus84Rn — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 20, 2021

Instagram

Instagram

Justice. Rest in power, George Floyd. #BlackLivesMatter — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Hell yeah. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. — dan levy (@danjlevy) April 20, 2021

Thank God...guilty! Justice has been served!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 20, 2021

Guilty on all counts.

Accountability, finally.

But justice will take far more work, and far greater change.



Prayers up to the family.

Gratitude to the activists on the ground who have put everything into moving the needle more and more toward progress.#chauvinverdict — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 20, 2021

This justice is possible becouse a brave human being - a young girl video taped this murder

She forced us to bear witness to the reality of state violence against our black brown poor among us - — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 20, 2021

Choke holds must be banned -

Tazers/ use of deadly force Demilitarize police

Police must obey the law - they break it - go away.

The connected & the powerful must face justice /

Today a good day

But it’s a symbol of the beginning of justice let’s make it a great wave -. — John Cusack (@johncusack) April 20, 2021

Today is a day we will all remember.

Prayers for George Floyd and his family. https://t.co/YYvvupqUXg — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) April 20, 2021

Chauvin’s conviction is a huge moment - a necessary step toward validation & healing for his loved ones & movement but it’s not justice.



And he still needs to be sentenced.



Reminder: Chauvin is far from the only guilty 1 - he’s not the only person who lynched George Floyd — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) April 20, 2021

Instagram

Instagram

LOCK! HIM! UP! — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 20, 2021

Rest in peace George Floyd. We remember your name. 🕊 🕊 🕊 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 20, 2021

Chauvin's trial lasted 13 days at the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis and closing arguments were delivered on April 19. The trial had emotional testimony, including from Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, who testified that Chauvin's actions violated Minneapolis police policy. Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, also took the stand and cried when he described his brother's "one of a kind" relationship with their late mother. Floyd cried out for his mother during the final moments of his life.

In April, Floyd's family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, revealed during his appearance on The View that George Clooney emailed him while watching Chauvin's murder trial and gave him his blunt two cents. Watch the video below for more.